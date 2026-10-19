Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla on Monday urged Congress to consider classifying major drug syndicates as terrorist networks, saying the move could strengthen international intelligence-sharing and help authorities track the financial transactions of transnational criminal organizations.

Remulla also called for reforms in the prosecution of drug cases, arguing that suspects frequently evade conviction because of legal technicalities.

“We need to reform our laws about the prosecution of drug cases,” Remulla said during a television news program.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) chief said classifying drug syndicates as terrorist networks could provide authorities with additional tools to investigate funding sources, trace cross-border financial transactions and dismantle trafficking operations.

“As long as the Philippine Congress certifies that they’re a terrorist network by virtue of a resolution, then it opens us up to the international communities, intelligence sharing, especially with financial matters,” Remulla said.

“Makikita namin ‘yung bank-to-bank transactions ng lahat nila, and then it’s easier to clamp them down,” he added.

The proposal follows the seizure of 521 kilograms of suspected methamphetamine hydrochloride, or shabu, worth approximately P3.5 billion in Laos earlier this month.

Laotian authorities intercepted the shipment at Luang Prabang International Airport on 1 October aboard a private jet reportedly bound for the Philippines.

A Filipino identified as Fahad Mulok Dibarosan was arrested in connection with the shipment.

Philippine investigators have since identified 11 persons of interest, including former Bangsamoro Transition Authority Parliament member Edriezan Hadji Nasser Rimbang, whom Remulla identified as the alleged financier of the operation.

Authorities are coordinating with their Southeast Asian counterparts to determine the extent of the suspected trafficking network and identify others who may have been involved.

Remulla said stronger international cooperation was necessary to disrupt the financial networks sustaining major drug operations.

Under the country's existing Anti-Terrorism Act, however, terrorist designation falls under the authority of the Anti-Terrorism Council, while judicial proscription of terrorist organizations requires proceedings before the Court of Appeals. A congressional resolution alone does not automatically confer terrorist status or unrestricted access to bank records.

Remulla also reiterated his personal support for reinstating the death penalty for major drug traffickers.

He acknowledged, however, that restoring capital punishment could complicate the Philippines' international cooperation, particularly with European countries.