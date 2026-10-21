President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. continues to trust Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla despite mounting questions over the government's pursuit of high-profile fugitives, Malacañang said Wednesday.

Palace Press Officer Claire Castro confirmed that Remulla still enjoys the President's confidence amid controversies involving former Ako Bicol Rep. Zaldy Co, Sen. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa and businessman Charlie “Atong” Ang.

“Sa ngayon, wala tayong masasabing hindi. Kasi kung wala, masasabi ko na sa inyo,” Castro said during a Palace briefing on 21 October.

She acknowledged that she had not spoken with Marcos about whether he was frustrated by reports that Ang had escaped the country.

Castro stressed, however, that the President expects law enforcement agencies to pursue fugitives and ensure that individuals facing criminal charges are held accountable.

“Pero ang nais ng Pangulo sa lahat ng mga pugante, katulad ng sinabi ko kahapon, ay dapat managot ang dapat na mapanagot. Ang dapat hulihin, dapat hulihin,” she said.

“Kailangan lang po talagang kumilos,” she added.

Castro said the government would examine possible lapses in Ang's reported escape but cautioned against immediately blaming authorities without establishing the circumstances of his departure.

She explained that individuals cannot automatically be prevented from leaving the country merely because they are under investigation, particularly in the absence of an arrest warrant or hold departure order.

“So, hindi natin masasabi na mayroon agad na culprit, mayroon agad na nagpabaya. So, hayaan na natin muna kung paano ito iimbestigahan para malaman natin kung sino ba talaga ang may pagkukulang,” Castro said.

Interior Secretary Remulla earlier claimed that Ang had fled through an unofficial exit route, although Justice Secretary Fredderick Vida said immigration records did not establish that the businessman had left the Philippines.

Castro nevertheless acknowledged the need to strengthen border security, particularly along routes that could be used to evade immigration controls.

“Noon pa dapat. Yes, dapat. Ang Pilipinas kasi ay napapaligiran ng dagat. Maaaring makaalpas nang hindi napapansin sa backdoor, yes,” she said.

Meanwhile, Castro urged Dela Rosa to surrender voluntarily amid Remulla's warning that attempts to arrest the senator could result in violence because of reports that armed groups were protecting him.

“Sumuko ka na kasi para wala ng dugong dadanak,” she said.

She also warned individuals against sheltering people wanted by authorities, saying they should not obstruct efforts to enforce the law.

Castro assured families of the missing cockfighting enthusiasts, or sabungeros, that authorities would continue pursuing Ang, who faces serious criminal charges related to their disappearances.