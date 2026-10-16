Topacio questioned the legality of disclosing the identities and photographs of individuals allegedly linked to the shipment of 521 kilograms of suspected methamphetamine, locally known as shabu, which authorities said was bound for Mindanao.

Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla and Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. could face criminal and administrative complaints for publicly identifying persons of interest (POIs) in the P3.5-billion illegal drug shipment seized in Laos, lawyer and DAILY TRIBUNE columnist Ferdinand Topacio warned Friday, 16 October.

During a press briefing at Malacañang on Friday, Remulla, Nartatez and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Deputy Director General for Operations Renato Amador Gumban identified 11 persons of interest in the investigation.

The shipment was intercepted by Lao authorities on 1 October at Luang Prabang International Airport aboard a chartered private jet reportedly bound for the Philippines.

In an interview on DAILY TRIBUNE's digital program Hot Patatas, Topacio argued that publicly naming the individuals could violate constitutional protections and privacy laws.

“What they did violates Philippine laws, particularly Article 3, Section 14 of our Constitution stating that a person is presumed innocent until proven guilty. Then meron din po tayong Data Privacy Act of 2012 na nagsasabing very clearly na ang mukha ng isang tao ay personal information na protektado ng estado. Kapag ang mukha ng isang tao ay ipinakita nyo ng wala pang warrant, yan po ay ipinagbabawal ng batas,” Topacio said.

He maintained that authorities should have concealed the individuals' faces and withheld their names while the investigation remained ongoing.

Topacio also cited PNP Memorandum Circular 2008-03, arguing that publicly identifying the persons of interest could violate existing police guidelines.

He said the alleged violations could expose the officials to criminal and administrative complaints.