CAMP VICENTE LIM, Laguna — Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla said Wednesday that Reina Mercedes, Isabela Vice Mayor Jeryll Harold Respicio should undergo a drug test following his heated confrontation with barangay officials during a municipal council session.
“I think he is really an addict,” Remulla told reporters, adding that the Department of the Interior and Local Government is studying the possible issuance of a show-cause order requiring Respicio to explain his conduct.
The confrontation erupted while the municipal council was discussing issues involving the use of tobacco excise tax funds.
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