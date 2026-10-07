CAMP VICENTE LIM, Laguna — Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla said Wednesday that Reina Mercedes, Isabela Vice Mayor Jeryll Harold Respicio should undergo a drug test following his heated confrontation with barangay officials during a municipal council session.

“I think he is really an addict,” Remulla told reporters, adding that the Department of the Interior and Local Government is studying the possible issuance of a show-cause order requiring Respicio to explain his conduct.