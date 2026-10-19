Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla on Monday rejected claims that illegal drugs had become more widespread under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. than during the administration of former President Rodrigo Duterte, citing rising street prices and major drug seizures as evidence of the government's intensified crackdown.

Remulla said the street price of methamphetamine hydrochloride, commonly known as shabu, had nearly doubled from P3,500 per gram during Duterte's presidency to P6,800 under the current administration.

“Shabu did not go down under Duterte’s time. Make no mistake about it. It did not go down,” Remulla said during a television news program.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) chief argued that the higher price reflected tighter drug supplies following intensified interdiction operations.

He said authorities had intercepted more than 17 tons of illegal drugs since 2024 through operations at sea, airports and ports.

Among the recent cases was the interception of 521 kilograms of suspected shabu worth approximately P3.5 billion in Laos, which authorities said was intended for shipment to the Philippines.

Philippine authorities are coordinating with their Southeast Asian counterparts to determine the extent of the alleged trafficking network.

Mindanao identified as major entry point

Remulla claimed that approximately 80 percent of illegal drugs entering the Philippines pass through Mindanao, with smugglers allegedly exploiting roll-on/roll-off vessels, smaller ships and offshore cargo drop-off points.

"Eighty percent doon dumadaan talaga,” Remulla said.

He said the government was exploring tighter monitoring of maritime routes, stronger airport security and improvements in the prosecution of drug-related cases.

Authorities have also been investigating possible Philippine connections to the intercepted Laos shipment.

The Philippine National Police and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency earlier identified 11 persons of interest in the alleged smuggling operation, including a former member of the Bangsamoro Parliament.

Decline in crime cited

Remulla also credited intensified anti-drug operations and changes in police practices for a reported decline in focus crimes.

He claimed that rape cases had fallen by 24 percent following restrictions on street drinking, while public trust in the police and perceptions of public safety had improved.

The DILG chief maintained that the Marcos administration had been rebuilding the police force since 2022, with an emphasis on improving law enforcement operations and strengthening public confidence.