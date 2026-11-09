3 nabbed in alleged drug den in Legazpi City

Authorities also seized around 19.7 grams of suspected “shabu” (methamphetamine hydrochloride) with an estimated standard value of P133,960 from the three suspects arrested at the suspected drug den.

DRUG DEN MEN. The three suspects who were arrested at an alleged drug den in Legazpi City, Albay huddle together as agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency start logging details of evidence gathered during the buy-bust operation on Sunday, 8 November.

NAGA CITY – The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Bicol said in a report Monday, 9 November, that its agents arrested three individuals during a buy-bust operation at an alleged drug den in Legazpi City, Albay.

The PDEA Bicol said agents from PDEA Albay headed the buy-bust operation at the suspected drug den in Purok 2, Barangay 32 - San Roque at around 5:55 p.m. Sunday, 8 November.

The agents and personnel from Legazpi City police arrested alias “Mike,” 48, the suspected maintainer of the drug den; alias “Nanay,” 59, a drug den employee; and alias “Jomel,” 39 and alleged visitor of the drug den.

They also seized around 19.7 grams of suspected “shabu” (methamphetamine hydrochloride) with an estimated standard value of P133,960.