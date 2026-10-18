St. Carlo Acutis relic to tour Visayas churches

The relic of St. Carlo Acutis, the first millennial saint known as "God's influencer," will tour churches across the Visayas from November 26 to 6 December.

The pilgrimage will include stops in the Archdiocese of Cebu and the dioceses of Bacolod, Dumaguete, Kabankalan, San Carlos and Romblon, with the full itinerary yet to be announced.

Monsignor Anthony Figueredo, director of international affairs and custodian of the relic for the Diocese of Assisi, will accompany the tour.

Canonized on September 7, 2025, the English-born Italian Catholic died at age 15 and is now recognized as the patron saint of youth and computer programmers.

He earned global recognition for using his digital skills to document Eucharistic miracles on a dedicated website, inspiring Catholic youth worldwide.