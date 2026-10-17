Cordillera Festival of Festivals showcases region’s rich cultural heritage
BAGUIO CITY — Hundreds of cultural performers from the six provinces and two cities of the Cordillera region showcased how the people are united by their rich heritage and traditions passed down through generations during the Cordillera Festival of Festivals on 17 October 2026.
Department of Tourism (DOT) Cordillera Regional Director Jovita Ganongan said the traditional dances and chants performed during the festival told stories of the Cordillerans’ rich heritage and identity. She stressed that despite the cultural diversity of the region’s tribes, clans, and provinces, its people could always unite.
The delegation from Mountain Province was among the first to showcase its traditions, performing the “pasuk-ey,” a traditional celebratory dance for good harvests, among other occasions, and “Ayag chi uchan,” a ritual calling for rain to water their crops.
Next were dancers from the Municipality of Pasil, Kalinga, representing the province and showcasing the “Tachok” and “Salip,” festive dances celebrating good harvests and victory.
The contingent from Tabuk City, Kalinga, meanwhile, performed the “Gabbok,” a dance celebrating the birth of a family’s firstborn.
The delegation from Ifugao demonstrated the “Pagaddut,” a prestigious wedding dance traditionally performed by wealthy families, and the “Dinuyya,” a community dance performed during the province’s annual Gotad ad Ifugao celebration.
Benguet showcased the traditional “Bendiyan,” a victory dance accompanied by traditional chants.
Performers from Abra highlighted the rich cultures of both the lowland Abrenians and the Tingguians of upland Abra, featuring traditions associated with the province’s Abrenian Kawayan Festival.
Apayao’s delegation wowed Baguio residents, visitors, and tourists with performances featuring steps and traditions from the province’s Say-am Thanksgiving Festival.
Finally, students from Saint Louis University (SLU) in Baguio showcased Panagbenga, the city’s annual flower festival, also known as the Flower Festival.
The 2027 Cordillera Festival of Festivals will be held in Kalinga. Governor James Edduba said the province was excited to host the event after it had been held in Baguio for five years.