Cordillera Festival of Festivals showcases region’s rich cultural heritage

BAGUIO CITY — Hundreds of cultural performers from the six provinces and two cities of the Cordillera region showcased how the people are united by their rich heritage and traditions passed down through generations during the Cordillera Festival of Festivals on 17 October 2026.

Department of Tourism (DOT) Cordillera Regional Director Jovita Ganongan said the traditional dances and chants performed during the festival told stories of the Cordillerans’ rich heritage and identity. She stressed that despite the cultural diversity of the region’s tribes, clans, and provinces, its people could always unite.

The delegation from Mountain Province was among the first to showcase its traditions, performing the “pasuk-ey,” a traditional celebratory dance for good harvests, among other occasions, and “Ayag chi uchan,” a ritual calling for rain to water their crops.