Delegations from the region’s six provinces and two cities will perform along Session Road toward Malcolm Square.

Baguio City will showcase Panagbenga, or the Flower Festival, while Mountain Province will feature the Lang-ay Festival, highlighting community gatherings, sharing and thanksgiving for good harvests.

Abra will present the Kawayan Festival, which blends the traditions of lowland Ilocanos and highland Tingguian Indigenous Peoples. Benguet will perform the Bendian Dance, symbolizing victory, unity and thanksgiving.

Apayao will showcase the Isneg people’s Say-am Festival, while Tabuk City will feature Gabbok, a traditional dedication and thanksgiving ritual for a first-born child among the Kalinga.

The municipality of Pasil will represent Kalinga province through the Tachok, highlighting victory celebrations and wedding traditions.

Ifugao will present Gotad ad Ifugao, featuring traditional thanksgiving celebrations and the wedding customs of the Kadangyan.