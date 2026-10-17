Chua defends spending on Duterte impeachment trial

Manila Third District Representative Joel Chua said the funds spent on the impeachment trial against Vice President Sara Duterte were not wasted, describing the proceedings as a “test of fitness” for the country’s second-highest official.

(Now, they are concerned about the money spent on the trial. But when it comes to the ₱612 million in missing confidential funds, they are not concerned about it. There is nothing regrettable about this impeachment because it is a test of fitness for the vice president.)

Chua said dropping three of the four impeachment articles could help save public funds by shortening the trial.

Chua rejects mistrial claim

Duterte’s lead defense counsel, Atty. Sheila Sison, recently warned that the proceedings could bear the unmistakable characteristics of a mistrial if the prosecution’s withdrawal of three of the four impeachment articles was intended to shorten the trial.

“Iyong sinasabi nilang mistrial, wala akong nakikitang mistrial dahil unang-una matagal na silang pinapasagot,” Chua said in response to a media question, referring to Sison’s claim.

“As early as 2024, pinasasagot na po sila pero hanggang ngayon hindi pa rin po sila sumasagot,” he added.

(I do not see how this could be considered a mistrial because, first of all, they have long been given the opportunity to respond. As early as 2024, they were already being asked to respond, but until now, they have yet to provide an answer.)

Chua also argued that the defense should have presented evidence supporting its position to the Commission on Audit (COA) earlier to prevent the issuance of a notice of disallowance.

“Pero bakit po naging final ang desisyon ng COA? So ibig sabihin wala pa rin po silang naipepresentang maayos sa COA,” the prosecution member said.

(But why did the COA decision become final? That means they still failed to present sufficient evidence to the COA.)