Captured NPA leader reunites with family, faces 11 arrest warrants, more charges

Magbata was reunited with his family following the armed encounter on Wednesday, 14 October, even as he faces 11 outstanding warrants of arrest.

The PA's 203rd Infantry (Bantay Kapayapaan) Brigade identified the suspect as Miguel Magbata, alias “Mikoy,” who was captured by government troops during an armed encounter with NPA members in Sitio Bagao, Barangay San Roque, Bulalacao.

The Philippine Army (PA) announced Saturday the capture of a senior New People's Army (NPA) leader reportedly overseeing the armed group's operations in Roxas, Mansalay, and Bulalacao in Oriental Mindoro.

According to the 203rd Infantry Brigade, troops also recovered a high-powered firearm and assorted war materiel abandoned by fleeing NPA members following the encounter.

Records indicate that Magbata is the subject of 11 warrants of arrest issued by the Regional Trial Court in Roxas, Oriental Mindoro, alone, with additional warrants reportedly issued by courts in other municipalities.

Five criminal cases were also newly filed against him, involving three counts of attempted murder, one count of attempted homicide, and one count of murder.

The outstanding warrants and additional criminal complaints underscore the extent of the legal proceedings Magbata faces, which will be addressed through the appropriate judicial processes.

Meanwhile, 203rd Infantry Brigade Commander Brigadier General Melencio Ragudo said government troops were continuing pursuit operations against the NPA members who fled during the encounter as part of the intensified military campaign against the remaining armed groups operating across Mindoro.

“Our troops are conducting sustained pursuit operations against the remaining NPA members who escaped during the encounter in Bulalacao. At the same time, we are intensifying our combat operations across Mindoro to prevent these armed groups from regrouping and continuing to threaten our communities. We will maintain this pressure until the remaining armed elements are dismantled and insurgency is brought to an end on the island,” Ragudo said.

Despite the numerous criminal charges against him, Magbata was accorded humane treatment following his capture.

With the assistance of the 1st Infantry Battalion under the 203rd Infantry Brigade, he was allowed to reunite with his family while the necessary legal procedures were being undertaken.

In a statement, 2nd Infantry (Jungle Fighter) Division Commander Major General Arsenio Sadural emphasized that the number and seriousness of the charges against Magbata do not diminish the Army's responsibility to uphold human rights and ensure that he is brought before the justice system.

“Regardless of the number of criminal charges an individual faces, our soldiers have a responsibility to ensure that the law is upheld and that every person in our custody is treated humanely. The courts will determine his accountability for the offenses charged against him. Our duty is to protect our communities, respect human dignity, and ensure that justice takes its proper course,” Sadural said.

Magbata's family expressed gratitude to the soldiers for the humane treatment extended to him and for facilitating their reunion following the encounter.

Sadural also reiterated the division's call for the remaining NPA members in Mindoro to abandon the armed struggle and return to their families while they still have the opportunity.

“We do not want to see more of our fellowmen suffer because of this conflict. Those who remain in the mountains still have the opportunity to choose a different path. We encourage them to lay down their arms, return to the folds of the law, and avail themselves of government programs that can help them rebuild their lives,” Sadural added.

The 2nd Infantry Division reaffirmed its commitment to sustaining focused military operations against the remaining NPA elements in Mindoro while ensuring strict adherence to human rights, international humanitarian law, and due process in all its operations.