The Commission on Elections (Comelec) will temporarily suspend voter registration and voter certification services at its Metro Manila offices from 16 to 18 November 2026 as employees shift to a work-from-home arrangement during the ASEAN Summit.

In an advisory Friday, 13 November, Comelec said the arrangement would cover its main office in Intramuros, Manila, the offices of the National Capital Region and Mimaropa regional directors, and all election offices across Metro Manila.

“During the WFH period, voter registration services (both local and overseas) and the issuance of voter certification (both local and overseas) shall be temporarily unavailable in the abovementioned COMELEC Offices,” the commission said.

Comelec assured the public that its offices outside Metro Manila would remain open during the three-day period.

The arrangement follows a memorandum issued by Comelec Executive Director Teopisto Elnas Jr. in compliance with Proclamation No. 1447, which declared 16 to 18 November as special nonworking days in Metro Manila in connection with the ASEAN Summit.

The temporary suspension affects both local and overseas voter registration and certification services at the covered offices.