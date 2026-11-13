TACLOBAN CITY — Former New People's Army (NPA) rebels in Borongan City, Eastern Samar, have found a new livelihood as forest guards, using their familiarity with the mountains to protect the environment instead of engaging in armed conflict.

Borongan Mayor Jose Ivan Agda said the city government hired former communist guerrillas as forest rangers to support environmental protection efforts while helping them reintegrate into society.

The initiative also seeks to provide sustainable employment and reduce the risk of former rebels returning to armed groups.

Agda said the former rebels were hired with authorization from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR).

The mayor disclosed the initiative during a courtesy visit by representatives of the DENR's Biodiversity Management Bureau on 11 November 2026.

The meeting focused on biodiversity conservation, environmental protection and the city's ongoing and proposed environmental programs.

Among the initiatives discussed was a local executive order requiring couples to plant mangroves before obtaining their civil marriage certificates.

The city government is also exploring ways to incorporate environmental safeguards into infrastructure and construction projects.

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Agda said Borongan plans to conduct mangrove-planting demonstrations and encourage greater community participation in protecting coastal and forest ecosystems.

The DENR representatives and city officials discussed possible partnerships to strengthen biodiversity conservation and institutionalize environmental management programs.

Agda emphasized the importance of balancing economic development with environmental protection, particularly as the city faces threats from natural hazards and activities that could damage its remaining forest cover.

He called for stronger environmental safeguards through the city's Comprehensive Land Use Plan and zoning ordinances.

The mayor also reiterated his opposition to mining operations that could threaten rivers, forests and biodiversity.