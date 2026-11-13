Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. has pledged to help bring the West Philippine Sea (WPS) Mural Festival to communities across the country, saying art can strengthen national identity and public awareness of the Philippines' maritime rights.

Speaking at the festival's grand finale and awarding ceremony at the National Museum of Natural History in Manila on Thursday, 12 November 2026, Teodoro commended Filipino artists for portraying the country's resilience and determination to defend its rights.

“What struck me was how our artists were able to capture vividly resilience, assertiveness, and respect for our dignity as Filipinos in a beautiful way,” Teodoro said.

He said the murals, musical performances and video presentations highlighted Filipino identity and the importance of asserting the country's rights.

Teodoro also stressed the need to protect freedom of expression, saying Filipinos should be able to express their national identity without fear of censorship or imprisonment.

The defense chief said the Department of National Defense could provide logistical assistance to help artists and organizers bring the festival to other parts of the country.

“This deserves to be experienced by each and every Filipino,” he said.

Teodoro expressed his willingness to work with festival organizers and other stakeholders to make the exhibits and performances accessible to communities nationwide, including remote areas from Aparri to Jolo and Batanes.

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He praised the artists for presenting the country's challenges through creative works that encourage public engagement rather than resignation or defeatism.

The defense chief also thanked the performers and organizers for recognizing the sacrifices of Filipinos protecting the country's maritime interests.

The event gathered National Artists Imelda Cajipe-Endaya and Virgilio Almario, Philippine Coast Guard spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea Rear Adm. Jay Tarriela, WPS Foundation President Jeffrey Ordaniel, festival director AG Saño, retired Supreme Court Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio and filmmaker Baby Ruth Villarama.

Organized by the WPS (We Protect Our Seas) Foundation and partner agencies, the festival attracted more than 200 entries from artists, students, collectives and community organizations across Luzon, the Visayas and Mindanao.