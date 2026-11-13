Former Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) district engineer Henry Alcantara testified Thursday that P213 million in alleged infrastructure kickbacks intended for Sen. Jinggoy Estrada was delivered to staff of former DPWH Undersecretary Roberto Bernardo in May 2025.

Alcantara, who is under the government's witness protection program, made the disclosure during a bail hearing before the Sandiganbayan Fifth Division in connection with the plunder and graft charges against Estrada.

The former engineer said the amount represented a 25 percent commitment fee from infrastructure projects worth P855 million under the Bulacan 1st and 3rd District Engineering Offices (DEOs).

According to Alcantara, the project lists were forwarded to Bernardo before the bicameral conference committee deliberations on the 2025 national budget.

He testified that Bernardo had informed him that Estrada was to receive a 25 percent share of the allocations for the projects.

During cross-examination by Estrada's lawyer, however, Alcantara acknowledged that he had no personal involvement in collecting the alleged kickbacks.

He identified engineer Carlo Rivera as the person responsible for consolidating the project lists and collecting commitment fees from contractors.

Alcantara said he was initially tasked with handling payments related to projects under his district but was later instructed by Bernardo to include funds from the Bulacan 1st DEO.

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He said he directed his driver, Edrick San Diego, to transport boxes containing the alleged kickbacks to Diamond Hotel, where Bernardo's staff members were waiting to receive them.

Alcantara clarified that Rivera and San Diego were the only members of his office who knew the boxes contained cash.

Bidding irregularities

The hearing also examined alleged irregularities in the bidding process at the Bulacan 1st DEO.

Alcantara identified a woman named Linda Macanas as the coordinator of bidding activities at the district office, despite not being a DPWH employee.

He said Macanas had been involved in the bidding process even before he joined the office in 2019 and was familiar to personnel working there.

Asked by Sandiganbayan Associate Justice Gener Gito whether he considered the arrangement irregular, Alcantara answered in the affirmative.

He acknowledged, however, that he had taken no action to change the practice, saying his staff had informed him that the arrangement was already established.

The bail hearing is scheduled to resume on 19 November, with Rivera and San Diego expected to testify.

Estrada remains detained at the New Quezon City Jail–Male Dormitory in Payatas, along with former DPWH engineers Denryl Caesar Cortuna, Manny Bulusan and Arturo Gonzales, who are also accused in the case.

The Office of the Ombudsman charged Estrada with plunder and graft over allegations that he received P573 million in kickbacks from infrastructure projects.