The Department of Justice (DOJ) has completed the pilot rollout of an online legal consultation system designed to provide overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) with access to legal assistance regardless of their location.

The initiative, called "E-payo," was introduced through the DOJ Action Center (DOJAC) to address geographical barriers that often prevent Filipinos working abroad from seeking legal advice and assistance.

The pilot test, conducted on 30 October 2026, provided legal consultations to 10 OFWs through virtual sessions facilitated by DOJAC lawyers from various regional offices.

During the full-day rollout, lawyers used virtual breakout rooms to provide real-time legal guidance and dispute resolution assistance to participants across different time zones.

"Distance should not stand between Filipinos and access to justice," DOJ Action Center Undersecretary-in-Charge Margarita N. Gutierrez said.

"Through E-payo, we are using technology to bring legal assistance closer to our overseas Filipino workers, providing them with accessible guidance and support wherever they may be. Our commitment is clear: every Filipino deserves access to justice, wherever they are in the world."

The DOJ said the digital platform is intended to make legal services more accessible to migrant workers who may face difficulties obtaining legal assistance while living or working overseas.

Following the pilot rollout, DOJAC will evaluate the system's performance, gather feedback from participants and improve its operational procedures before expanding the service.

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The department said the initiative forms part of its efforts to integrate digital technology into public legal assistance programs and strengthen protections for OFWs.