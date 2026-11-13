President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. presided over the Philippine Navy's change of command ceremony Friday, 13 November 2026, as Vice Adm. Alan Javier formally assumed leadership of the naval force amid continuing maritime security challenges in the West Philippine Sea.

Javier succeeded Vice Adm. Jose Maria Ambrosio Ezpeleta, who retired after more than 35 years of military service.

The ceremony, held at the Philippine Navy headquarters in Manila, marked the formal transfer of command as the military continues efforts to modernize its fleet and strengthen maritime defense capabilities.

"As I assume this responsibility, I am fully aware of the demands that come with leading our Navy, particularly in the security environment we operate in today," Javier said.

Drawing from his experience as commander of the Armed Forces of the Philippines' Western Command, Javier acknowledged the challenges facing the country in protecting its maritime interests and territorial integrity.

"Coming from the Western Command, I have been firsthand, i have seen firsthand the complexities of our maritime security environment and the strategic challenges confronting our country. I understand that the demands of the Philippine Navy go beyond maintaining operational readiness. we are called upon to serve as a critical component of the armed forces to protect our people and state, to secure sovereignty, and to preserve the integrity of our national territory," he added.

The Department of National Defense (DND) welcomed Javier's appointment, citing his experience in maritime operations and naval leadership.

"As the current commander of the Western Command, former commander of the Western Naval Command (formerly Naval Forces-West), and Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Javier brings with him the operational urgency and strategic direction needed to lead the Philippine Navy and sustain our naval operations," the DND said in a statement.

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Javier previously served as commander of Naval Forces West and chief of naval staff, positions that gave him experience in operational planning, maritime security and naval administration.

As the new flag officer in command, Javier will oversee naval operations, personnel and modernization programs aimed at improving the country's maritime defense readiness.

The leadership transition comes as the Philippines continues to strengthen its defense posture amid persistent maritime disputes in the West Philippine Sea.

Meanwhile, the DND thanked Ezpeleta for his service and contributions to the Navy.

"The Department also thanks Vice Admiral Jose Ma Ambrosio Q Ezpeleta, who will relinquish his post as FOIC as he bows out after over 35 years of exemplary military service. We hope for his continued success as he enters civilian life," the department said.

Ezpeleta's retirement concludes a military career spanning more than three decades, during which he held various command and leadership positions in the Armed Forces.