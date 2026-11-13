The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) is preparing to launch a public hotline in December to make it easier for Filipinos to report crimes and submit complaints.

NBI Director Melvin Matibag announced the initiative Friday, 13 November 2026, during the bureau's 90th anniversary celebration at the Rizal Park Hotel in Manila.

“Siguro in the next month we’ll be launching our hotline,” Matibag said.

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The planned hotline, to be called 1-NBI, is part of the bureau's efforts to improve public access to its services and expedite the handling of complaints and reports.

Matibag said the service would allow the public to contact the NBI through a dedicated telephone number and online messaging platforms, including Viber.

The NBI chief said the initiative would mark the first time the bureau establishes a dedicated public hotline for complaints and reports.

He added that the agency had already coordinated with the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) to reserve the proposed hotline number.

“We already informed the National Telecommunications Commission to reserve that number and I got a positive response from them,” Matibag said.