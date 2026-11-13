KABAYAN, Benguet — Business establishments in Kabayan will be required to install and maintain closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras to secure or renew their business permits under a newly approved municipal ordinance.

The Benguet Provincial Board, or Sangguniang Panlalawigan, approved on review Kabayan Municipal Ordinance No. 250-26, which was earlier passed by the municipal council.

Dubbed the "No CCTV, No Business Permit" ordinance, the measure seeks to strengthen public safety, deter criminal activity and provide authorities with video evidence to support investigations.

Under the ordinance, business owners must install functioning CCTV cameras at entryways, exits and primary transaction areas.

The surveillance systems must remain operational throughout regular business hours.

Compliance with the CCTV requirement is mandatory for the issuance and renewal of business permits.

Establishments that fail to comply risk having their permit applications denied and may face monetary penalties under the ordinance.

Local officials said the measure aims to strengthen cooperation between business operators and law enforcement agencies in maintaining peace and order.