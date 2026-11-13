National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Director Melvin Matibag on Friday urged Carlos A. Gothong Lines Inc. (CAGLI) to present evidence supporting its denial of involvement in the alleged smuggling of P13 billion worth of cigarettes.

Matibag made the statement on 13 November 2026 after the shipping company denied any involvement in the tobacco shipments seized by authorities in June and July.

The cigarettes were confiscated at private wharves in the Vitas Industrial Estate in North Harbor, Tondo, Manila, and Subangdaku in Mandaue City, Cebu.

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Matibag said the NBI had completed its investigation and submitted its findings to the Department of Justice (DOJ).

“We submitted it to the DOJ for preliminary investigation,” said the NBI chief.

“Whatever they (CAGLI) will be saying, they have to say it and present supporting evidence before the panel of prosecutors,” he pointed out.

On 9 November, the NBI filed complaints against 11 individuals, including owners and officers of CAGLI, for alleged violations of Republic Act No. 12022, or the Anti-Agricultural Economic Sabotage Act.

The DOJ has confirmed that the complaints will undergo preliminary investigation.

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The department's National Prosecution Service will assign a panel of prosecutors to evaluate the evidence and determine whether sufficient grounds exist to file criminal charges in court.

During the proceedings, the 11 respondents will be given an opportunity to answer the allegations and submit evidence in their defense.