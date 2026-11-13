The Philippine National Police (PNP) has ordered increased foot patrols around shopping malls as establishments prepare to extend operating hours for the Christmas shopping season.

PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said Friday, 13 November 2026, that police units had adjusted their deployment plans to accommodate the expected surge in shoppers and prevent criminal activities in commercial areas.

“We want all our kababayan to enjoy the holiday season without worrying about their safety. Our increased police visibility and foot patrols are meant to deter criminals, prevent incidents, and ensure that help is readily available whenever and wherever the public needs it,” Nartatez said.

The police chief directed local units to expand foot patrols in and around shopping centers to ensure officers remain visible and accessible to the public.

The directive comes as the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) prepares to implement adjusted mall operating hours from 16 November to 25 December.

Under the arrangement, malls in Metro Manila will operate from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on weekdays, except holidays.

The MMDA has also prohibited mall-wide sales on weekdays, limiting these activities to weekends to help ease traffic congestion during the holiday shopping rush.

Nartatez said the deployment of additional officers would help deter theft and other crimes commonly associated with crowded commercial establishments.

Also read PNP forms task group to hunt killers of Basilan judge

He assured shoppers that police personnel would remain on the ground to respond to emergencies and security concerns throughout the holiday season.

“Our commitment is to make sure that every shopper can go about their holiday activities with peace of mind. We will keep our police personnel visible, alert, and ready to respond. Public safety remains our priority and we will not let criminals take advantage of the busy holiday season to victimize any of our kababayan,” Nartatez said.