The court set bail at P10,000 for each accused.

The Regional Trial Court (RTC) of Iba, Zambales, issued arrest warrants Friday, 16 October, against the group known as the “Brave 14” and their legal counsel, lawyer Levito “Levi” Baligod, over unjust vexation charges.

The warrants were served shortly after the group's scheduled arraignment in a separate cyberlibel case before the San Juan RTC was canceled.

Authorities subsequently brought the accused to the San Juan City Police Station under the Eastern Police District.

Unjust vexation, an offense under the Revised Penal Code, generally involves conduct that unjustifiably annoys, irritates or disturbs another person.

In separate livestreams following their arrest, members of the group questioned the circumstances surrounding the issuance and implementation of the warrants.

"We had no idea why a warrant was issued against us. We were caught by surprise," Walter Manalapan said.

Fellow member RJ Julian also expressed frustration, claiming the development caught the group and its legal team off guard.

"We knew nothing about this. It came as a complete surprise to all of us. Even our lawyer had no prior notice — everything was kept quiet," Julian said.

"Four of our members are not here right now and the rest of us cannot leave. This has happened to us before, and it is very difficult. It was all so sudden," he added.

The group claimed they had not received copies of the court resolution or any subpoena before the warrants were served.

Authorities reportedly informed the accused of their rights at the time of their arrest.

The incident also drew reactions on social media, with supporters questioning the arrests and expressing concern over their implications.

"Those who speak up against corruption are silenced, while wrongdoing goes unchecked. What is happening to our country?" one social media user wrote.

Others voiced solidarity with the group and called for greater transparency regarding the proceedings.