Ty confirmed that Baligod and the 18 former soldiers had filed a motion for reconsideration of the DOJ's resolution but said the appeal does not suspend the filing of criminal informations.

"We know that Baligod and his co-respondents filed a motion for reconsideration, but that does not prevent the filing of the information in court," Ty said.

He added that the procedure has long been the DOJ's standard practice.

"That is the regulation here at the DOJ. In all the cases we resolve, if there is a decision to file a case against the respondents in court, it will push through even if there is a motion for reconsideration," Ty said.

Earlier, the DOJ filed 11 criminal informations before regional trial courts in Caloocan City, Las Piñas City, Muntinlupa City and San Juan City.

Baligod faces multiple counts of cyberlibel, while the 18 former soldiers were charged with multiple counts of cyberlibel and perjury arising from separate complaints filed by public officials and private complainants.