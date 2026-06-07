Marine chief tells troops to uphold honor amid ‘maleta’ controversy

“Reiterating our time-honored Marine ethos and our unquestioned and strong esprit de corps, an individual who was discharged without honor could not claim the adage ‘Once a Marine, Always a Marine’ to lend credence to his actions,” Blanco said in a statement.

He said the involvement of three retired Marines in a press conference organized by a private lawyer was “entirely of their own choosing,” adding that there was no indication they were compelled through force, threats, intimidation, or promises of reward.

“As such, we should always look with disdain against opportunistic groups or individuals trying to link their actions as being true Marines — they are unworthy of our respect,” Blanco added.

During a Senate hearing on Thursday presided over by Sen. Pia Cayetano, the so-called “maleta boys,” who claimed to be former Marines, alleged that they delivered suitcases of cash to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Senators Vicente “Tito” Sotto III and Erwin Tulfo, Representative Leila de Lima, former Rep. France Castro, and other personalities.

Sen. Erwin Tulfo has since announced plans to file libel charges against the individuals, describing the allegations as politically motivated.

Blanco also recalled issuing a similar statement in February after three retired Marines participated in a press conference involving the alleged cash deliveries, reiterating that their actions were undertaken in a personal capacity and should not be associated with the Philippine Marine Corps.