Around 30 members of the Kalikasan People’s Network for the Environment, who identified themselves as environmental defenders, held a surprise picket rally outside the Philippine National Police (PNP) headquarters at Camp Crame, Quezon City, on Thursday morning.

The group called on the PNP and the Marcos administration to be held accountable for what they described as systematic rights violations against people defending their mountains and ancestral lands.

Some protesters who identified themselves as leaders from Kasibu, Nueva Vizcaya, cited alleged police brutality and Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation (SLAPP) cases filed against them by North Luzon Mineral Resources Corp. following the dismantling of their barricades by the PNP in Nueva Vizcaya.