AFP disowns ‘Maleta Boys’

“While some reports have collectively described them as ‘Marines’ or ‘Ex-Marines,’ it is important to note that they were no longer in active military service at the time of the acts and allegations being discussed. These were undertaken in their private capacities and not on behalf of the Armed Forces of the Philippines,” Trinidad said.

He also clarified that not all of the individuals involved were former members of the Philippine Marine Corps.

“As such, the use of the term ‘Marines’ may unintentionally suggest institutional involvement by the AFP or the Philippine Marine Corps,” he added.

For accuracy, Trinidad urged the media to use the individuals’ names or refer to them as witnesses, affiants, or former staff or bodyguards of the personalities involved.