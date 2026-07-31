Dato made the statement when asked whether Baligod could seek the consolidation of the cyberlibel cases pending before various trial courts.

"We have what we call sub judice. Once a court has assumed jurisdiction over the case, we already filed the information, thus we have to leave to the court the natural course of the proceedings," Dato said.

He added that Baligod, being a lawyer, is fully capable of pursuing the legal remedies available to him.

"We are confident that Atty. Baligod, being a lawyer, will exhaust everything within his rights to protect his interests. Whatever it is, it's on him," Dato said.

Earlier, Baligod criticized the DOJ for filing cyberlibel charges against him and 18 former soldiers in four different regional trial courts, claiming the cases were intentionally spread across multiple venues to make it more difficult for the respondents to defend themselves.

The DOJ filed the criminal informations before the regional trial courts in Caloocan City, Las Piñas City, Muntinlupa City, and San Juan City.

Baligod faces several counts of cyberlibel, while the 18 former soldiers have been charged with multiple counts of cyberlibel and perjury.

Asked why the cases were filed in different courts, Dato said the DOJ merely followed the Rules on Cybercrime Warrants governing venue.

"The filing of cases is based on Rule 21 of the Rules on Cybercrime Warrants. At tayo po ay sumusunod lang naman kung ano ang nakasulat at nakatakda sa rules of procedure," he said.

Dato explained that the rules provide several bases for determining the proper venue, including the province or city where the elements of the crime were committed or where the alleged damage occurred.