The budget carrier said Friday it has become the first airline to use bridge-mounted equipment at Clark International Airport, extending its efforts to lower fuel consumption and carbon emissions beyond flight operations.

Cebu Pacific (CEB) is expanding its fuel-saving initiatives across major airports to reduce operating costs and improve ground efficiency by cutting its reliance on jet fuel-powered equipment while aircraft are parked.

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Since this month, CEB has been using the equipment installed by Clark operator Luzon International Premiere Airport Development Corporation (LIPAD), which supplies electricity and cooled air directly to aircraft stationed at boarding gates.

The system reduces the need to operate onboard auxiliary power units (APUs), which consume jet fuel to generate electricity and cooling while aircraft are on the ground.

By shifting to airport-supplied power, CEB targets to improve fuel efficiency and potentially lower ground operating expenses while reducing emissions and noise.

"Cebu Pacific fully supports Clark International Airport's APU OFF initiatives as part of our commitment to more sustainable operations. By reducing our reliance on onboard power generation while aircraft are parked, we can help lower fuel consumption and emissions. We are proud to be the first airline to use this airport facility at Clark," said Lei Apostol, CEB vice president for customer service operations.

The Clark rollout builds on CEB’s adoption of similar equipment at Mactan-Cebu International Airport in 2024, where it was also the first carrier to use the technology.

The airline has also deployed electric ground support equipment, ground power units, and air-cooling units at Mactan-Cebu and Ninoy Aquino International Airport to reduce dependence on aircraft-generated power during ground operations.

For LIPAD, the installation supports its push to make Clark's airport operations more energy-efficient while helping airline partners reduce fuel consumption.

"The operation of our new Bridge Mounted Equipment is in line with CRK's commitment to a more sustainable operation and to help our airline partners reduce fuel consumption and carbon emissions. We are grateful for Cebu Pacific's support for this initiative," said Noel Manankil, President and CEO of LIPAD.

CEB currently serves 35 domestic and 26 international destinations across Asia, Australia, and the Middle East.