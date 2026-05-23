CEB grows fuel-efficient fleet

Cebu Pacific (CEB) has expanded its fleet with the delivery of a new Airbus A320neo aircraft, as the budget carrier continues efforts to improve operational efficiency and support future growth.

On Saturday, the Gokongwei-led firm said the aircraft arrived in Manila from Airbus’ Tianjin facility in China and marks the second of four A320neo aircraft expected to be delivered to CEB this year.

CEB expects a total of seven NEO aircraft deliveries this year under its fleet modernization program, which is seen as lowering fuel consumption, reducing emissions and supporting rising travel demand.