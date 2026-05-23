CEB grows fuel-efficient fleet

Cebu Pacific (CEB) has expanded its fleet with the delivery of a new Airbus A320neo aircraft, as the budget carrier continues efforts to improve operational efficiency and support future growth.
On Saturday, the Gokongwei-led firm said the aircraft arrived in Manila from Airbus’ Tianjin facility in China and marks the second of four A320neo aircraft expected to be delivered to CEB this year.
CEB expects a total of seven NEO aircraft deliveries this year under its fleet modernization program, which is seen as lowering fuel consumption, reducing emissions and supporting rising travel demand.
“The arrival of another Airbus A320neo reinforces our commitment to sustainability while keeping air travel accessible,” CEB president and chief commercial officer Xander Lao said.
“In today’s operating environment, NEO aircraft also play an important role in helping us manage costs, improve operational efficiency, and reduce our carbon footprint,” he added.
According to Cebu Pacific, Airbus NEO aircraft now make up 74 percent of its jet fleet.
Compared with previous-generation aircraft, Airbus NEO jets consume 15 to 20 percent less fuel per flight and produce lower noise emissions, helping airlines reduce both operating costs and environmental impact.
CEB currently operates a fleet of 14 Airbus A330s, 27 Airbus A321s, 40 Airbus A320s and 20 ATR turboprop aircraft, enabling extensive domestic and international network coverage.
The airline has been aggressively expanding capacity in recent years as passenger demand continues to recover and grow across the Philippines and key regional markets.