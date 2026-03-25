CEB fuel safe through April; more supply underway

Budget airline Cebu Pacific has secured sufficient jet fuel to sustain operations through the end of April and is already working to lock in supplies for May and beyond, as tensions in the Middle East continue to pose risks to global fuel markets.
“We have secured our fuel supply up until the end of April, and we are already working on supply for May and beyond,” the airline said in a statement on Wednesday.
Data released Tuesday by the Department of Energy indicates that the country currently has enough jet fuel to last approximately 38 days.
Despite the potential for international disruptions to affect aviation fuel availability, the Gokongwei-led carrier said it remains well-positioned to manage supply risks, citing its strong 2025 financial performance, predominantly domestic route network, and modern, fuel-efficient fleet.
In 2025, Cebu Pacific more than doubled its net income to P12.3 billion from P5.4 billion the previous year, driven by higher passenger volumes, improved ancillary revenues, and gains from non-core items.
The airline also said it plans to continue its fleet modernization program this year, with the delivery of seven new aircraft and the retirement of seven older units, maintaining a fleet size of 100 while increasing the share of next-generation planes.
As of now, Cebu Pacific operates one of the youngest fleets globally, consisting of 14 Airbus A330s, 27 A321s, 39 A320s, and 20 ATR turboprop aircraft, serving 37 domestic destinations and 26 international routes.