According to the Police Regional Office (PRO) Caraga Region, the raid at the illegal mining operation also led to the confiscation of an estimated P153-million worth of heavy equipment and other items.

Eight Chinese nationals were among the 18 people who were arrested during a large-scale anti-illegal mining operation at Barangay Mabini in Surigao City on 14 October 2026.

BUENAVISTA, Quezon — Authorities seized more than P2.6 million worth of mining equipment, chemicals and processing materials during an…

BUENAVISTA, Quezon — Authorities seized more than P2.6 million worth of equipment, chemicals and other materials allegedly used in an…

The PRO Caraga Region said on Thursday that the operation confiscated mining equipment, vehicles, firearms, and other paraphernalia allegedly used in illegal mining activities.

The eight arrested Chinese nationals were identified as alias Chow, 53; Chao, 58; Hao, 39; Long, 51; and Tsua Peng, 53, all residents of Hunan, China; Yong, 53, and Wen, 52, both residents of Ganzu, China; and Wan, 33, of Guangzhou, China.

Of the 10 Filipinos arrested, four are residents of Surigao City, two are from Davao City, and one each is from Zamboanga City, Zamboanga del Sur, Davao de Oro, and Surigao del Norte.

Authorities confiscated eight dump trucks, five payloaders, 16 excavators, eight generator sets, eight pieces and one roll of sluice matting, four improvised sluice machines, a Toyota Hilux pickup truck, two compressors, a drum of hydraulic oil, 15 panel boards, seven batteries, two containers of grease oil, and two drums of diesel fuel.

They also recovered an Armscor Model 3 shotgun with 12 rounds of ammunition and two improvised air guns.

The operation was conducted in coordination with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) and the Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB), with support from the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), particularly the Philippine Air Force, and various PRO-Caraga units.

"The success of this operation is attributed to the strong partnership and coordination between PRO-13 (Caraga) and other law enforcement agencies, all working toward the common goal of protecting and preserving our natural resources," regional police director Brig. Gen. Rolindo Suguilon said.

Suguilon said the regional police will pursue all legal means to ensure that the full force of the law is applied to those responsible for the alleged large-scale illegal mining operation.

The arrested individuals are under the custody of the Surigao City Police Station for proper disposition, while the confiscated equipment was turned over to MGB-Caraga for safekeeping.