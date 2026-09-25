Recovered during the operation were ball mills, compressors, dynamos, submersible pumps, generator sets, sacks of mine tailings and lime, containers of nitric acid, silver compounds and suspected sodium cyanide.

The seized items were valued at P2,608,900.

The operation was carried out by the CIDG Quezon Provincial Field Unit in coordination with the Provincial Mining Regulatory Board, local police units, the Philippine Army, the Buenavista Municipal Environment and Natural Resources Office and other government personnel.

Investigators said the operation stemmed from reports of mining activities allegedly being conducted without the required permits or authorization.

Authorities are also examining the possible environmental impact of the site, particularly the handling and use of chemicals associated with gold processing.

The 22 September raid was separate from an earlier National Bureau of Investigation operation in the same barangay, where authorities recovered hundreds of sacks of processed and unprocessed gold ore.