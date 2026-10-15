Riot Games announced Manila as the host city for the Pacific leg of the first VCT Cup series under its revamped 2027 competitive format. Other regions will stage their own Cups in Mexico City, Warsaw and Wuhan during the same period.

Manila will host the inaugural VALORANT Champions Tour (VCT) Pacific Cup from 29 April to 23 May 2027, as Riot Games expands its international competition format for the 2027 season.

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The tournament is part of a wider overhaul of the VCT, which will shift toward a tournament-based system featuring Opens, Kickoff, Cups, Masters and Champions, giving teams more opportunities to qualify for international competition.

According to Riot Games, the changes aim to create more opportunities for teams to qualify for major international events and bring live competitions to more cities. The new format will feature more than 50 tournaments across 15 cities worldwide.

Under the new format, regional Cups will provide teams with opportunities to advance toward international competitions.

Manila's inclusion in the circuit will bring a VCT Pacific tournament to the Philippines, giving local fans an opportunity to watch regional competition on home soil.

Filipino organizations will pursue a route into the revamped VCT ecosystem through the Pacific Wild Card pathway, which groups the Philippines with Malaysia, Singapore and the rest of Southeast Asia for Open Qualifiers.

Under Riot Games' new format, non-partner teams can qualify for major VCT events through competitive results, although the specific qualification rules and participating teams for the Manila Cup have yet to be confirmed.