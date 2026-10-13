The Cavalry was among six teams that competed in the playoffs for the chance to represent the Philippines in the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang tournament in China.

Team Liquid Philippines is set to represent the country once again on the international esports stage after beating Rough World Era, 3-1, in the grand finals of the China-ASEAN Esports Competitions (CAEC) 2026 SIBOL qualifier.

NAGOYA—Sibol swept its group stage campaign to advance to the quarterfinals of the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang esports event in the 20th…

Mobile Legends Professional League (MPL) teams such as Team Falcons, TNC Pro Team and Smart Omega were also in the running, while Team Liquid PH and Mobile Legends Developmental League (MDL) squad Rough World Era advanced to the grand finals.

Team Liquid PH is coming off a disappointing campaign at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, where the Philippine squad failed to reach the podium after losing to regional rival Indonesia, 2-1, in the quarterfinals.

Leading the squad is Karl Gabriel “KarlTzy” Nepomuceno, regarded as one of the most accomplished Mobile Legends: Bang Bang players in the world, alongside Alston “Sanji” Pabico, Sanford “Sanford” Vinuya, Dave “Teddyqt” Viaña and Jaypee “Jaypee” Dela Cruz.

For now, only the Philippines and Myanmar have qualified for the MLBB category at the CAEC 2026.