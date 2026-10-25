Aurora Gaming Philippines finally break the curse, defeating Team Falcons PH, 4-2, to capture its first MPL Philippines title on Sunday, 25 October, at the Philippine Sports Arena in Pasig City.

The victory served as sweet revenge for the Northern Lights, who fell to Falcons in a 3-2 upper bracket finals series and were sent to the lower bracket before fighting their way back to the championship showdown.

Aurora carried its momentum into the grand finals, outplaying the defending champions with confident drafting and disciplined execution to secure the elusive crown.

Led by Nathanael “Nathzz” Estrologo, Kyle “Koyl” Reyes, Kenneth “Yue” Tadeo, Jan “Domeng” Delmundo and Dylan “Light” Catipon, Aurora took down two of the league’s biggest powerhouses, Team Liquid Philippines and Team Falcons PH, to complete its championship run.