“Masaya po, pero ’di pa rin kami magpapakampante kasi ’yung next namin na makakalaban is Indonesia, kaya need talaga namin mas galingan pa,” said Karl “KarlTzy” Nepomuceno.

Sibol, which holds a perfect record (2-0) to top Pool C, will face rival Indonesia in the quarterfinals on Wednesday at 11:50am (Manila time).

Earlier in the day, Sibol bounced back from back-to-back losses to take down Indonesia, 2-1, and advance to the quarterfinals of the Identity V esports event.

After losing Game 1, 3-5, the Philippines made the necessary adjustments and regrouped just in time to pull off a, 5-3, victory in Game 2 and, 7-2 win in Game 3.

Sibol finished third in Pool A and will take on Pool B top seed Malaysia in the quarterfinals.