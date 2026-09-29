NAGOYA—Sibol swept its group stage campaign to advance to the quarterfinals of the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang esports event in the 20th Asian Games on Tuesday at Aichi Sky Expo Hall.
The Philippines defeated Jordan, 2-0, early in the day, and shocked Kazakhstan, 2-0, later in the evening.
“Masaya po, pero ’di pa rin kami magpapakampante kasi ’yung next namin na makakalaban is Indonesia, kaya need talaga namin mas galingan pa,” said Karl “KarlTzy” Nepomuceno.
Sibol, which holds a perfect record (2-0) to top Pool C, will face rival Indonesia in the quarterfinals on Wednesday at 11:50am (Manila time).
Earlier in the day, Sibol bounced back from back-to-back losses to take down Indonesia, 2-1, and advance to the quarterfinals of the Identity V esports event.
After losing Game 1, 3-5, the Philippines made the necessary adjustments and regrouped just in time to pull off a, 5-3, victory in Game 2 and, 7-2 win in Game 3.
Sibol finished third in Pool A and will take on Pool B top seed Malaysia in the quarterfinals.
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