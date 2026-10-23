Team Falcons PH secured their ticket to the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB) World Championship M8 after outlasting Aurora PH in the upper bracket finals of the MPL Philippines Season 18 playoffs at the Philippine Sports Arena on 23 October.

The Falcons pulled off a remarkable comeback in Game 4, overturning a 16-11 kill deficit and a nearly 9,000-gold disadvantage against the gritty Aurora squad to keep their championship hopes alive and force a deciding fifth game.

With momentum on their side, the Falcons proved why they finished as the regular season’s No. 2 seed, dominating the final game to send Aurora to the lower bracket finals and secure their place on the M-series stage.

Aurora, the defending M-series champion, must now win the lower bracket finals against top-seeded Team Liquid PH to keep its hopes of a back-to-back world title alive.