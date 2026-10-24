Aurora PH locks in final M8 berth, edges TLPH

Aurora Philippines halted defending champions Team Liquid Philippines (TLPH) to reach the MPL Philippines Season 18 grand finals and claim the last berth in the M8 World Championship on Saturday, 24 October, at the Philippine Sports Arena in Pasig City.

The Northern Lights will compete in the world championship in Istanbul, Türkiye, in January 2027, aiming to defend their international crown alongside fellow Philippine representative Team Falcons PH.

Team Liquid Philippines, known as The Cavalry, had not lost a Game 7 against any team since Season 14. However, Aurora slayed the titans twice in the playoffs, showcasing its championship mettle and keeping its title hopes alive.

Despite TLPH's early momentum, Aurora displayed discipline and composure to overcome the challenge and secure its place in the grand finals.

Aurora will face Team Falcons PH for the MPL Season 18 crown in a showdown that will determine a new champion in the Philippine MLBB scene and end TLPH's bid for a fourth consecutive title.