Panelo questioned the timing of the withdrawal, suggesting that prosecutors were rushing the proceedings following the lowering of the voting threshold for conviction.

Vice President Sara Duterte's spokesperson, Atty. Paolo Panelo, speculates that the prosecution decided to withdraw three articles of impeachment because it had already secured enough votes to convict the vice president.

The withdrawal of three impeachment articles against Vice President Sara Duterte shows that the allegations against her lacked basis from…

The Senate impeachment court on Tuesday allowed the prosecution to drop all Articles of Impeachment against Vice President Sara Duterte…

“We believe the prosecution is rushing the proceedings because they have already secured the votes they need, especially since the voting threshold has been lowered,” Panelo said in a radio interview.

He also questioned the Senate majority's silence over the withdrawal, noting that senators had spent considerable time hearing witnesses and examining evidence concerning articles that would no longer be put to a vote.

“Why is the Senate majority silent? Why aren't they angry that their time was wasted when they could have spent it addressing the needs of the country?” he asked.

Panelo further raised concerns about possible political pressure on senators, suggesting that threats of legal action against lawmakers and their families could influence their political allegiances.

He cited controversies involving the Villar family, including issues surrounding PrimeWater and allegations concerning Senator Mark Villar's tenure as a former Public Works secretary.

Panelo speculated that such circumstances could be connected to changes in Senate political alignments, although he presented no evidence establishing a direct connection.

“We should not only be discussing the voting threshold but also the intimidation,” he stressed.

Meanwhile, Panelo said Duterte's camp was surprised by the prosecution's decision to withdraw three articles after spending weeks presenting evidence before the impeachment court.

He argued that the move deprived the Vice President of the opportunity to formally answer the allegations and secure an acquittal.

“We do not need favors from the prosecution to establish that Articles 1 and 4 have no basis. What is unacceptable about their withdrawal is that they are depriving Vice President Sara of the right to vindication through an acquittal based on evidence and the law,” he said.

The spokesperson also criticized the resources spent on the withdrawn articles, claiming that the impeachment proceedings had already cost more than the amount Duterte was accused of misusing.

"The impeachment proceedings already costed the government more than a billion pesos, greater than the amount the prosecution claims the vice president has embezzled," Panelo pointed out.

Meanwhile, he said the defense would now have to focus on Article 2, involving allegations of unexplained wealth, while exploring ways to place its evidence concerning the withdrawn articles on record.

Should Duterte be convicted, Panelo said her legal team would exhaust available remedies, including a possible petition for certiorari before the Supreme Court.