Two suspected drug personalities, including a high-value target previously identified by authorities, were arrested after police and anti-narcotics operatives raided an alleged drug den in Barangay San Isidro, Agoo, on Wednesday.

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Region 1 said the suspects were arrested during the implementation of a search warrant on 14 October.

Authorities identified the suspects as alias “AA,” 44, a resident of Barangay San Isidro and classified as a resurgent high-value target, and alias “HL,” 25, who also lives in the barangay.

Operatives seized nine heat-sealed plastic sachets containing about 1.53 grams of suspected shabu, with an estimated standard drug value of P10,400.

A .38-caliber firearm, six rounds of ammunition and assorted drug paraphernalia were also recovered during the operation.

The raid was conducted by the PDEA Region 1 La Union Provincial Office, Agoo Municipal Police Station, Regional Intelligence Division 1, La Union Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit, Tactical Support Company of the Regional Mobile Force Battalion 1, and La Union Provincial Intelligence Unit.

The suspects are facing possible charges for violating Sections 11 and 12 of Article II of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, covering possession of dangerous drugs and drug paraphernalia, respectively.

Authorities may also file separate charges in connection with the seized firearm and ammunition.

PDEA Region 1 Director Julius M. Paderes said the agency would continue working with the police to pursue suspected drug networks operating in the region.