Under the arrangement, PhilHealth will coordinate with the BJMP to facilitate the registration of eligible detainees and provide them with identification cards and Member Data Records.

The Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) will register persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) under the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) as indigent members to improve their access to healthcare services.

The Bureau of Jail Management and Penology and the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. have signed an agreement aimed at improving access to…

“Katuwang ang BJMP, ang mga PDL ay irerehistro sa PhilHealth bilang indigent member,” the state health insurer announced.

Registered PDLs will also be enrolled in the Yaman ng Kalusugan Program (YAKAP), which provides access to primary healthcare benefits and related medical services.

“Bibigyan din sila ng ID at Member Data Record, ililista sa YAKAP, at magkakaroon ng access sa mga impormasyon at benepisyong pangkalusugan,” PhilHealth added.

The initiative seeks to ensure that individuals held in detention facilities can access healthcare services despite restrictions on their movement.

BJMP facilities generally accommodate individuals awaiting trial or serving sentences of three years or less, while the Bureau of Corrections manages national prisons for those serving longer sentences.

Under PhilHealth's membership framework, indigent individuals may qualify for government-subsidized health insurance contributions, subject to eligibility requirements.

The program is expected to strengthen coordination between PhilHealth and jail authorities in facilitating medical consultations, primary care and other covered health services for eligible PDLs.