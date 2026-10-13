The company said Tuesday it is pushing for a National Utility Resiliency Plan that would give telecommunications operators priority access to government transportation, security assistance, and faster permits for emergency network repairs.

Globe Telecom Inc. is urging the government to remove regulatory and logistical barriers delaying telecommunications restoration during disasters.

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The proposed framework would strengthen coordination among government agencies, local government units, and utility providers to ensure telecommunications services are restored alongside electricity and other critical infrastructure.

“When disaster strikes, connectivity becomes a lifeline. People need it to reach their families, receive emergency information, call for help, and coordinate relief efforts,” Globe General Counsel Froilan Castelo said.

“Restoring telecommunications should therefore happen alongside power and other essential utilities, supported by a national framework that allows government and industry to move quickly and work together.”

Globe first raised the proposal during the recent GSMA Policy Principles for Mobile Network Resilience discussion in New Delhi, India, where it urged the global mobile industry group to advocate similar frameworks among governments.

Under the proposed plan, telecommunications restoration teams could receive priority access to government transportation and logistics resources when roads and other infrastructure are damaged.

Military and police personnel could also assist operators in reaching critical network facilities, while local permitting requirements for emergency repairs could be temporarily streamlined.

Globe said network restoration often depends on electricity, fuel, transportation, and access to damaged facilities, making coordination with other utility providers essential.

“We can build stronger networks, prepare our teams, and position resources ahead of severe weather, but there are dependencies that no telecommunications operator can address alone,” Castelo said.

“If power is unavailable, roads are impassable, or our teams cannot reach affected facilities, restoration becomes more difficult. A national plan can help remove these bottlenecks when every hour of connectivity matters.”

The company is also seeking government incentives to support additional investments in disaster-resilient telecommunications infrastructure, including stronger network structures, backup power systems, and greater network redundancy.

Globe spent P26.3 billion in capital expenditures during the first half of 2026, with about 91 percent allocated to data-related requirements to expand and strengthen its network.

The company has also started using Starlink satellite-to-mobile technology as an additional connectivity option when ground-based infrastructure is damaged or unavailable.

The technology was first deployed in Globe’s disaster response during the June 2026 Mindanao earthquake, helping provide coverage to affected communities in General Santos and Sarangani.