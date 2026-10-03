Globe Telecom has tapped network redundancies and alternative international links to keep data traffic moving after a subsea fiber break reduced its international bandwidth and disrupted internet services for some customers.

The telco reported on Saturday that it began rerouting data traffic Thursday night to cushion the impact of the cable disruption and maintain services for both individual and corporate customers.

The fiber break has reduced available international bandwidth, resulting in slower internet speeds or lag when browsing and accessing some online services.

Repairs to the damaged subsea fiber are expected to take a few weeks, leaving Globe reliant on its backup capacity and other international links while restoration work is underway.

“Our teams are working continuously to ease congestion and restore normal internet service as quickly as possible. In parallel, we are working with our partners to validate the cause of the disruption,” said Joel Agustin, SVP Head of Network Planning and Engineering at Globe.

Despite the connectivity issue, Globe said its primary information technology systems remain normal and operational.

The company also said an earlier issue affecting access to some applications, particularly during login using Android phones, has been resolved.