CIDG RFU3 inaugurate hybrid solar panel system, RE program

The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group Regional Field Unit 3 (CIDG RFU 3) held the commissioning and inauguration ceremony of its Hybrid Solar Panel System and Renewable Energy Program of the Angeles University Foundation at Camp Olivas in San Fernando City, Pampanga on 9 October 2026.

Cabinet Secretary Benhur Abalos joined the CIDG RFU 3 and its partners for the solarization project that promotes energy efficiency and environmental sustainability through the use of renewable solar energy.

The said project was completed through the efforts of the CIDG RFU 3 Technical Working Group, with support from its Regional Advisory Group for Police Transformation and Development (RAGPTD) and other partners.