CIDG RFU3 inaugurate hybrid solar panel system, RE program
The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group Regional Field Unit 3 (CIDG RFU 3) held the commissioning and inauguration ceremony of its Hybrid Solar Panel System and Renewable Energy Program of the Angeles University Foundation at Camp Olivas in San Fernando City, Pampanga on 9 October 2026.
Cabinet Secretary Benhur Abalos joined the CIDG RFU 3 and its partners for the solarization project that promotes energy efficiency and environmental sustainability through the use of renewable solar energy.
The said project was completed through the efforts of the CIDG RFU 3 Technical Working Group, with support from its Regional Advisory Group for Police Transformation and Development (RAGPTD) and other partners.
According to the CIDG Regional Advisory Council, CIDG RFU 3 is the first Philippine National Police unit in Camp Olivas to utilize solar energy. The initiative supports more energy-efficient government operations and demonstrates how practical renewable energy solutions can contribute to environmental sustainability and the responsible use of public resources.
The ceremony was attended by 3rd District Pampanga Representative Alyssa Michella "Mica" N. Gonzales, representatives of CIDG RFU 3 and RAGPTD, and other members of the advisory council and partner sectors.
The project highlights the value of collaboration among government institutions and their partners in advancing sustainable and energy-efficient public facilities.