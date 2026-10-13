BI deputy chief eyes AI to clear case backlog

Bureau of Immigration Deputy Commissioner Atty. Aldwin F. Alegre, Associate justice candidate has proposed using artificial intelligence (AI), information technology and performance monitoring systems to improve judicial accountability and transparency and help reduce the backlog of cases in the courts.

Alegre during his public interview before the Judicial and Bar Council (JBC), said the Supreme Court should revisit its case management policies and procedures, particularly to prioritize cases that have remained unresolved for years.

Technological advances, including AI and balanced scorecards, could help improve court administration and make the judiciary more accountable and transparent to the public, he said.

Alegre was responding to questions about concrete safeguards to preserve the Supreme Court’s decisional and institutional independence, promote transparency and accountability, protect confidential information and maintain public confidence in the judiciary.

He cited existing Supreme Court initiatives in court administration as a foundation for further improvements, saying new technology could help strengthen accountability while addressing challenges in the judicial system.

On the persistent backlog of cases, Alegre said the court should prioritize long-pending cases and review its case management policies to ensure their timely resolution.

Technology and improved procedures could help expedite the disposition of cases while preserving the quality, consistency, independence and integrity of judicial decision-making.

Alegre was also asked about criticisms from some lawyers that the Supreme Court had engaged in what they described as judicial legislation by issuing rulings that effectively establish rules or guidelines not expressly provided by law.

He explained that the court sometimes provides additional guidance when existing laws or rules lack sufficient direction on an issue before it.

As an example, he cited a ruling involving party-list representation in which a nominee need not necessarily be an actual member of the sector being represented, provided the nominee could adequately represent that sector.

Alegre said the court could provide additional guidelines in its decisions to address gaps in existing rules, although he did not identify a specific case as an instance of judicial legislation.

Asked why he was seeking a seat on the high court, Mejia cited his more than 20 years in the legal profession, educational background and experience, saying he believed he was qualified and ready to serve as an associate justice.

The public interview also included questions submitted by Sen. Francis Pangilinan, who was unable to attend the proceedings.

Pangilinan asked about measures to protect judicial independence and accountability and strategies to address the court’s heavy caseload without compromising the integrity of its decisions.