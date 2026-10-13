The AFP's National Capital Region Command assisted the BI Intelligence Division's Special Response Team and Region 4 Regional Intelligence Operations Unit during the raid in Barangay Socorro.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) supported a Bureau of Immigration (BI) operation that led to the apprehension of 76 foreign nationals at a suspected illegal Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO)-linked facility in Cubao, Quezon City, on Monday, 12 October.

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) apprehended 76 foreign nationals during a raid on a suspected illegal Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator…

Authorities initially identified 74 Chinese nationals and two Myanmar nationals among those apprehended.

BI Intelligence Division chief Fortunato Manahan Jr. said the foreigners were allegedly engaged in online scamming activities when immigration operatives entered the premises.

The operation was carried out under a duly issued mission order as part of the government's continuing campaign against illegal POGO operations.

It also supports the implementation of Republic Act 12312, or the Anti-POGO Act of 2025.

The foreigners are undergoing inquest proceedings and face possible deportation under Philippine immigration laws.

Those ordered deported will be placed on the BI blacklist, barring their future re-entry into the country.

The AFP said the joint operation forms part of ongoing efforts to dismantle illegal POGO-related facilities and online scam operations.