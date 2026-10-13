The operation was carried out by the BI Intelligence Division in Barangay Socorro under a duly issued mission order.

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) apprehended 76 foreign nationals during a raid on a suspected illegal Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO)-linked facility allegedly used for online scams in Cubao, Quezon City.

BI Intelligence Division chief Fortunato Manahan Jr. said operatives found the foreigners allegedly engaged in online scamming activities when authorities entered the premises.

Initial identification showed that 74 of those apprehended were Chinese nationals, while two were from Myanmar.

The operation forms part of the government's continuing crackdown on illegal POGO activities following President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s directive to shut down such operations.

It also supports the implementation of Republic Act 12312, or the Anti-POGO Act of 2025.

The apprehended foreigners are undergoing inquest proceedings and may face deportation for alleged violations of Philippine immigration laws.

Those ordered deported will also be placed on the BI blacklist, preventing their future re-entry into the Philippines.

BI Commissioner Joel Anthony Viado said the bureau would continue targeting suspected illegal POGO facilities and other unlawful operations involving foreign nationals.

“The BI will continue its operations against illegal POGO activities. We remain committed to enforcing our immigration laws and supporting the government’s campaign against online scamming and other illicit operations,” Viado said.

The bureau said its enforcement operations would continue as authorities work to identify and dismantle illegal online gambling and scam operations nationwide.