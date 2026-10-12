The incident happened along Senatorial Street corner Batasan-San Mateo Road at around 2 a.m, 12 October 2026.

The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) reported that it is investigating a fatal shooting incident that occurred Monday early morning, resulting in the deaths of three individuals, including a minor, in Barangay Batasan Hills, Quezon City.

Man shot dead by two gunmen in Batangas

Following immediate follow-up operations, personnel of Batasan Police Station 6 arrested a 38-year-old suspect identified as alias “Vin” at Sinagtala Street in Brgy. Batasan Hills, one hour after the shooting incident.

Operatives recovered a firearm from the suspect, believed to be connected to the incident.

The QCPD reported that the suspect is currently under police custody while investigators prepare the necessary documents for the filing of the appropriate criminal complaint before the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office.

“The circumstances surrounding the incident and the possible motive remain under investigation,” it stated.