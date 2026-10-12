‘Sunset Boulevard’ to make Philippine debut in 2027
Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Tony-winning musical will run at RCBC Plaza in Makati from 18 August to 12 September.
Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical Sunset Boulevard will make its Philippine debut from 18 August to 12 September 2027 at the Carlos P. Romulo Auditorium at RCBC Plaza in Makati City.
CueCraft Entertainment will produce the limited engagement by arrangement with LW Entertainment Ltd. The production will feature Filipino and international performers, with further casting details to follow.
Based on Billy Wilder’s 1950 film, the musical follows Norma Desmond, a former silent-film star who hopes to revive her Hollywood career, and Joe Gillis, a struggling screenwriter who enters her world. The score includes “With One Look,” “As If We Never Said Goodbye” and “The Perfect Year.”
Webber composed the music, while Don Black and Christopher Hampton wrote the book and lyrics. The musical premiered in London’s West End in 1993 before its Broadway debut in 1994. At the 1995 Tony Awards, it won seven awards, including Best Musical and Best Original Score. Glenn Close also won Best Actress in a Musical for her portrayal of Desmond.
Tickets are available exclusively through TicketWorld, with prices ranging from P2,500 to P6,000.