‘Sunset Boulevard’ to make Philippine debut in 2027

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical Sunset Boulevard will make its Philippine debut from 18 August to 12 September 2027 at the Carlos P. Romulo Auditorium at RCBC Plaza in Makati City.

CueCraft Entertainment will produce the limited engagement by arrangement with LW Entertainment Ltd. The production will feature Filipino and international performers, with further casting details to follow.

Based on Billy Wilder’s 1950 film, the musical follows Norma Desmond, a former silent-film star who hopes to revive her Hollywood career, and Joe Gillis, a struggling screenwriter who enters her world. The score includes “With One Look,” “As If We Never Said Goodbye” and “The Perfect Year.”