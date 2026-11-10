Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie arrived in the Philippines on Tuesday morning, 10 November, to participate in the 2026 ASEAN Inclusive Growth Summit.

Jolie is scheduled to be one of the speakers on Wednesday, 11 November, where she will share her advocacy for human rights and the welfare of refugees and displaced communities.

The Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth will lead the summit aimed at promoting equal opportunity and inclusive development, especially for the poor and vulnerable sectors.

The summit is scheduled for 16 to 18 November at the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) in Pasay City.

The Philippines previously hosted the 48th ASEAN Summit and Related Meetings in May in Cebu.

Meanwhile, the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) is stepping up its commuter and motorist assistance operations as traffic adjustments take effect across Metro Manila for the 49th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits.

With designated bus lanes temporarily converted into ASEAN lanes for the exclusive passage of official vehicles and delegations, and road closures and rerouting schemes being implemented around the Philippine International Convention Center and Cultural Center of the Philippines Complex, NCRPO Officer-in-Charge Police Brigadier General Christopher Abrahano directed all five police districts to ensure that motorists and commuters are properly guided and assisted.

Police assistance posts will be established along affected routes, with personnel working closely with the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority and local traffic management offices to manage vehicle flow, guide motorists toward alternative routes, and help prevent unnecessary traffic buildup. Additional personnel will be deployed during peak hours to address commuter concerns and respond immediately to road accidents, stalled vehicles, and other roadside emergencies.

Also read Pasay announces road closures for 49th ASEAN Summit

Abrahano also reminded all deployed personnel to remain courteous, patient, and professional in dealing with motorists, commuters, and other road users, stressing that the temporary traffic measures must be implemented without compromising public service.